Volunteers Clean Up Crestlawn Cemetery
There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Thursday Jun 1, titled Volunteers Clean Up Crestlawn Cemetery. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
Volunteers from Versailles to Williamstown and as far away as Morehead dedicated their time, mowing, weed eating, and placing flags at veterans' headstones at Crestlawn Cemetery. "It's really nice to see the camaraderie in such a sad and difficult time," said Mackenzie Swatsler who has family buried at the cemetery.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 Wednesday Jun 7
That's nice.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tmmk needs UAW
|39 min
|hug
|3
|uaw (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|See the light
|36
|UAW coming to TMMI (Nov '13)
|10 hr
|See the light
|286
|Pro Union 4 TMMK (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|See the light
|350
|Cynda Mather
|13 hr
|2954ugk
|1
|Did Danny Hillard get fired
|16 hr
|Casey
|16
|Why was Sheriff Danny Hillard fired?
|16 hr
|Casey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC