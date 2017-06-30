Volunteers Clean Up Crestlawn Cemetery

Volunteers Clean Up Crestlawn Cemetery

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Thursday Jun 1, titled Volunteers Clean Up Crestlawn Cemetery.

Volunteers from Versailles to Williamstown and as far away as Morehead dedicated their time, mowing, weed eating, and placing flags at veterans' headstones at Crestlawn Cemetery. "It's really nice to see the camaraderie in such a sad and difficult time," said Mackenzie Swatsler who has family buried at the cemetery.

Guy from Latonia

Newport, KY

#1 Wednesday Jun 7
That's nice.

Georgetown, KY

