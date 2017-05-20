Kentucky teens charged in deadly hit-...

Kentucky teens charged in deadly hit-and-run incident

A grand jury in central Kentucky has indicted two 18-year-olds accused in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in February. Benjamin W. Ross of Georgetown was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

