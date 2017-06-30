Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying Toddler To Bed
There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying Toddler To Bed.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky A woman charged with criminal abuse of a child was in court Wednesday. Investigators say she tied her grandchild to a bed.
#1 Friday Jun 30
Disgusting.
