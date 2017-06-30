Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying To...

Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying Toddler To Bed

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled Clark Co. Grandma Accused Of Tying Toddler To Bed. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

CLARK COUNTY, Ky A woman charged with criminal abuse of a child was in court Wednesday. Investigators say she tied her grandchild to a bed.

Brandon

London, KY

#1 Friday Jun 30
Disgusting.
