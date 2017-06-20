2018 Toyota Camry Production Begins In Kentucky
There are 2 comments on the The Auto Channel story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled 2018 Toyota Camry Production Begins In Kentucky. In it, The Auto Channel reports that:
GEORGETOWN, Ky. Chad Lindon has worked at Toyota in Georgetown, Ky., for 22 years and said the 2018 Camry is the most exciting vehicle launch he's seen, and for good reason.
#1 Wednesday Jun 28
As a Toyota team member it is great to see the $1.3 billion investment to modernize the Georgetown plant after 30 years. They have come a long way and have a long way to go.
#2 Wednesday Jun 28
Agree The President Trump ! make America great again . Hillary would regulate this stuff . America needs to open more plants & do away with regulations made by Obama .
