2018 Toyota Camry Production Begins In Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. Chad Lindon has worked at Toyota in Georgetown, Ky., for 22 years and said the 2018 Camry is the most exciting vehicle launch he's seen, and for good reason.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. Chad Lindon has worked at Toyota in Georgetown, Ky., for 22 years and said the 2018 Camry is the most exciting vehicle launch he's seen, and for good reason.

Beau 2016

Crestwood, KY

#1 Wednesday Jun 28
As a Toyota team member it is great to see the $1.3 billion investment to modernize the Georgetown plant after 30 years. They have come a long way and have a long way to go.
Dump Democrats

Abingdon, VA

#2 Wednesday Jun 28
Agree The President Trump ! make America great again . Hillary would regulate this stuff . America needs to open more plants & do away with regulations made by Obama .
