Parents sue district; authorities say...

Parents sue district; authorities say autistic son dragged

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WJRT

Parents of a third-grader in Kentucky have sued a school district where authorities say a teacher physically dragged their autistic son out of class. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the parents filed the lawsuit against a Georgetown teacher, principal, superintendent and school district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swingers 1 min Voteforwillie 1
know anything about Keisha scott (Nov '09) 2 min Voteforwillie 28
How to pass hair drug test 48 min Ike 1
sustained quality (Oct '11) 1 hr Williams 14
Country Boy Bartender 2 hr Yeah 7
Country Boy Brewery 3 hr MrFixit 1
Toyota Bonus 2017 5 hr Akira 62
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC