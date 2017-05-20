Kentucky man faces 100 counts of poss...

Kentucky man faces 100 counts of possessing child porn

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 44-year-old Chad Arron Rickman of Georgetown was arrested Friday after investigators searched his home. The office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says the arrest follows a cybercrimes investigation.

