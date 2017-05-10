Georgetown Watching Lexington Panhandlers Closely
As panhandlers continue to flood Lexington streets, people in other towns are worried about the beggars moving to where they live, including in Scott County. With his belongings on his back and a plea for help in his hands, James stands on corners, like the one we found him at off Cherry Blossom Way, every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|implant center
|1 hr
|coleman
|2
|Kelly Services Tmmk (Nov '11)
|2 hr
|Thoughts
|1,216
|Travis Shepherd - cheating homewrecker
|2 hr
|bonk
|8
|victoria estates (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Resident in VE
|131
|To the guy who shooked my hand over watermellon...
|4 hr
|Smiles
|1
|Pay/Benefits for Toyota?
|10 hr
|WeAreMoving
|1
|Kroger vs Walmart (Feb '13)
|18 hr
|Krogers for life
|23
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC