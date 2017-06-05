Georgetown Family Upset After Hospital Fight
GEORGETOWN, Ky A Georgetown family is upset about the way they were treated by a security guard at the Georgetown Community Hospital after their loved one died. The family said that doctors tried every attempt to save 39-year-old Anita Lopez when she was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doesn't anybody ever know?
|2 hr
|Hellbound
|1
|tell your secrets here
|3 hr
|mokh
|8
|Retires benefit not what they promised
|4 hr
|You Got It Pretty...
|12
|prostitutes
|Sat
|Chittychittybangbang
|3
|You could've said goodbye
|Sat
|Here and now
|1
|Group Leader- Toyota Tsusho
|Fri
|Former employee
|17
|who are the biggest drug dealers around?? (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Ineedbud
|50
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC