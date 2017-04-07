Women hold on for 5-4 win at Georgeto...

Women hold on for 5-4 win at GeorgetownBottom of lineup leads 6-3 CU victory Today at

Friday

Ainhoa Garjio Garrido, Marta Ferrando Pea and Jasmine Shankar picked up singles victories after Cumberland won two doubles matches, holding off Georgetown College, 5-4, in women's tennis action Friday. The Phoenix continues the road swing with an 11 a.m. match Saturday at Shawnee State.

