Video: Trump on Toyota's Investment

This week, CNN's Jake Tapper explains why President Donald Trump was wrong to take credit for Toyota's plan to invest over $1 billion in its largest manufacturing plant in Kentucky. Trump said, "Toyota just announced that it will invest more than $1.3 billion - it's probably going to be $1.9 billion - into its Georgetown, Kentucky, plant, an investment that would not have been made if we didn't win the election."

