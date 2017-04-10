Trump jobs demands force automakers i...

Trump jobs demands force automakers into political conflict

21 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

President Donald Trump's relentless push for more manufacturing jobs has forced the auto industry into a delicate dance of contradictions in order to keep him happy, tell the truth, and avoid alienating customers in both red and blue states. Toyota did the waltz with Monday's announcement that it would spend $1.33 billion to retool its gigantic factory in Georgetown, Kentucky, an investment in the heart of Trump country that has been planned for years.

Georgetown, KY

