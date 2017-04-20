Toyota To Invest Record $1.3 Billion In Kentucky Plant
Toyota announced it will invest $1.33 billion in its largest plant in the world located in Georgetown, Kentucky where Toyota manufactures the Camry. The overhaul will prepare the site for the June production launch of the Camry midsize sedan designed and manufactured under the Toyota New Global Architecture initiative, which aims to raise efficiency and quality via component standardization.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota Bonuses another slap in the face
|5 hr
|sure
|88
|Brewry
|14 hr
|David
|7
|Who is the best hair stylist in Georgetown (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|Love my locks
|51
|Aichi
|15 hr
|and so it goes
|1
|dale wiley=drug dealer (May '11)
|16 hr
|lola
|6
|Speaking the English Language
|17 hr
|Teacher
|2
|johnson controls is a hell hole! (Jun '12)
|18 hr
|Jim Johnson
|42
