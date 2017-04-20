Toyota To Invest Record $1.3 Billion ...

Toyota To Invest Record $1.3 Billion In Kentucky Plant

Toyota announced it will invest $1.33 billion in its largest plant in the world located in Georgetown, Kentucky where Toyota manufactures the Camry. The overhaul will prepare the site for the June production launch of the Camry midsize sedan designed and manufactured under the Toyota New Global Architecture initiative, which aims to raise efficiency and quality via component standardization.

