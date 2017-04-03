Toyota investing $1.3 billion in Kentucky plant
The money will pay for upgrades in assembly technology. The plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, is Toyota's biggest in the world, with 8,200 workers.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worried about physical for TMMK
|35 min
|high
|7
|Ten years to eight years
|51 min
|Know The Real Story
|12
|TMMK Announcement
|55 min
|Know The Real Story
|6
|UAW Union vote coming to Toyota (Dec '15)
|1 hr
|bonk
|935
|Lady at Park
|3 hr
|Boneriffic
|12
|Toyota, Kelly services
|16 hr
|Jon
|3
|Large retirement coming soon to tmmk
|18 hr
|stfu
|11
