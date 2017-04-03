Toyota investing $1.3 billion in Kent...

Toyota investing $1.3 billion in Kentucky plant

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The money will pay for upgrades in assembly technology. The plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, is Toyota's biggest in the world, with 8,200 workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worried about physical for TMMK 35 min high 7
Ten years to eight years 51 min Know The Real Story 12
TMMK Announcement 55 min Know The Real Story 6
UAW Union vote coming to Toyota (Dec '15) 1 hr bonk 935
Lady at Park 3 hr Boneriffic 12
Toyota, Kelly services 16 hr Jon 3
Large retirement coming soon to tmmk 18 hr stfu 11
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Scott County was issued at April 10 at 8:48AM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC