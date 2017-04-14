Toyota announcing record $1.33 billio...

Toyota announcing record $1.33 billion investment in Georgetown, Ky. plant

Thursday Apr 13

The automaker said the plans call for updating equipment at the Kentucky plant to streamline production and for construction of a new paint shop. To encourage Toyota's investment, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority added tax incentives of up to $43.5 million for the Reborn project, creating a total cumulative incentive of up to $190 million available for two projects at the Georgetown plant.

Georgetown, KY

