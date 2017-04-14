Toyota announcing record $1.33 billion investment in Georgetown, Ky. plant
The automaker said the plans call for updating equipment at the Kentucky plant to streamline production and for construction of a new paint shop. To encourage Toyota's investment, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority added tax incentives of up to $43.5 million for the Reborn project, creating a total cumulative incentive of up to $190 million available for two projects at the Georgetown plant.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how to pass saliva swab drug test (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Mama
|92
|Brewry
|16 hr
|OhMy
|5
|Group Leader- Toyota Tsusho
|17 hr
|Bonk
|12
|Brent Comley
|Sat
|THAT_ONE
|2
|RC Cannon
|Sat
|THAT_ONE
|23
|Kelly Services Tmmk (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Sonny
|1,194
|94 Honda Accord
|Sat
|MLambert1985
|1
