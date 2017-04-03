Toyota announces $1.33 billion invest...

Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

8 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Toyota says it's investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown, Kentucky, factory where its flagship Camry sedans are built. The automaker said Monday that no new factory jobs are being added, but the investment will sustain the existing 8,200 jobs at Toyota's largest plant, where nearly one-fourth of all Toyota vehicles produced in North America are made.

