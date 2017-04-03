Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant
Toyota says it's investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown, Kentucky, factory where its flagship Camry sedans are built. The automaker said Monday that no new factory jobs are being added, but the investment will sustain the existing 8,200 jobs at Toyota's largest plant, where nearly one-fourth of all Toyota vehicles produced in North America are made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RC Cannon
|44 min
|RC Cannon
|12
|UAW Union vote coming to Toyota (Dec '15)
|46 min
|I B E W 340
|936
|TMMK Announcement
|1 hr
|Tony
|7
|Lady at Park
|1 hr
|Saw her
|13
|Worried about physical for TMMK
|2 hr
|pizzagangordie
|8
|Ten years to eight years
|4 hr
|Know The Real Story
|12
|Toyota, Kelly services
|20 hr
|Jon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC