There are 2 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Saturday, titled Toyota Announces $1.33 Billion Investment In Kentucky Plant. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Toyota says it's investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling Georgetown, Kentucky, factory where its flagship Camry sedans are built. The automaker said Monday that no new factory jobs are being added, but the investment will sustain the existing 8,200 jobs at Toyota's largest plant, where nearly one-fourth of all Toyota vehicles produced in North America are made.

Beau 2016

Austin, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
Always good news when a company is making capital investments for the future. Community and personal optimism is high with the launch of the all new Camry.
Bonk

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Beau 2016 wrote:
Always good news when a company is making capital investments for the future. Community and personal optimism is high with the launch of the all new Camry.
About 2 weeks late. That was some nap you took Van Winkle.
Georgetown, KY

