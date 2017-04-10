Toyota announces $1.33 billion invest...

Toyota announces $1.33 billion investment in Kentucky plant

Toyota said Monday it is investing $1.3 billion to retool its sprawling factory in Georgetown, Kentucky, where the company's flagship Camry sedans are built. No new factory jobs are being added, but Toyota says the upgrades amount to the biggest single investment ever at one of its existing plants in the United States.

