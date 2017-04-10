News Ap Fact Check: Trump again out o...

News Ap Fact Check: Trump again out of his lane on auto jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelly Services Tmmk (Nov '11) 4 hr Duh 1,193
Ashely Reed 14 hr Kim 2
Brewry 16 hr oh lord 2
RC Cannon 17 hr Leslie 21
MIce Brock 23 hr Noworry 2
Danya Proulx (Jul '09) 23 hr Right 27
Brent Comley Fri Old friend 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC