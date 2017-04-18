Lemonis Continues Fight to Raise Flag at Ky. Store
Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said he will fly an American flag instead of erecting a sign in front of his planned Georgetown, Ky., store, but he will need to go back to the Georgetown Board of Adjustment before that can happen. The Lexington Herald Leader reported that Camping World in Georgetown is set to open this summer near the southbound side of exit 125 on Interstate 75. In January, Camping World obtained a conditional use permit from the Georgetown Board of Adjustment for a 110-foot-tall sign near the interstate, but the company was denied a request for a 130-foot flagpole because it would constitute a second interstate sign.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|applebees
|1 hr
|Daniel Carver
|3
|shooting threat at high school
|1 hr
|concerned citizen
|3
|girl at Pawn shop (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|frog princess
|10
|how to pass saliva swab drug test (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|Sonny
|95
|Georgetown chat room (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Hi there
|7
|Devin Mansfield
|18 hr
|Trudy
|1
|Patricia Putty's Piece of Sh*t Grandson Taylor
|Tue
|Larry72
|178
