Lemonis Continues Fight to Raise Flag at Ky. Store

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said he will fly an American flag instead of erecting a sign in front of his planned Georgetown, Ky., store, but he will need to go back to the Georgetown Board of Adjustment before that can happen. The Lexington Herald Leader reported that Camping World in Georgetown is set to open this summer near the southbound side of exit 125 on Interstate 75. In January, Camping World obtained a conditional use permit from the Georgetown Board of Adjustment for a 110-foot-tall sign near the interstate, but the company was denied a request for a 130-foot flagpole because it would constitute a second interstate sign.

