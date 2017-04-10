Flemingsburg Man Charged With Attempt...

Flemingsburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Violating EPO

A Flemingsburg man is in police custody after authorities say he stabbed his estranged wife several times in the chest in violation of an Emergency Protective Order. An officer found Dana Duncan with multiple stab wounds to her chest.

