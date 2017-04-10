Flemingsburg Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Violating EPO
A Flemingsburg man is in police custody after authorities say he stabbed his estranged wife several times in the chest in violation of an Emergency Protective Order. An officer found Dana Duncan with multiple stab wounds to her chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota Bonuses another slap in the face
|38 min
|Hmm
|71
|Johnson Controls Metals Plant on Quality Drive (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|Auld Skool
|15
|Toyota bets on sprawling Kentucky plant with $1...
|5 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Hallie Sadler (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|BeYounSaay
|12
|Is that girl dirty
|8 hr
|Kim
|3
|Aichi forge
|8 hr
|Aichi
|8
|Alexis houston
|8 hr
|Lmao
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC