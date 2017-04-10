Family of Man Killed in Hit and Run P...

Family of Man Killed in Hit and Run Plants a Memory

A Scott County family is now 52 days without its friend, protector, and father. On Thursday family members of Don Savage planted a cherry blossom tree with his ashes in their front yard.

