Fact check: President Trump's flip-flops flub the facts
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|applebees
|3 hr
|Nonomus
|18
|Throw Out the Illegals in Scott County!!!!!
|8 hr
|Scott citizen
|15
|Speaking the English Language
|9 hr
|Whatever
|6
|Shutting down high school daycare
|14 hr
|Curious citizen
|1
|Ten years to eight years
|15 hr
|Run
|16
|Riley Perrin
|16 hr
|Cas3y
|1
|Scott Manor Apartments
|18 hr
|AptSearching
|1
