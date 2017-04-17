Fact check: A flipfloppy week at the White House
It was a flip-floppy week at the White House as President Donald Trump walked away from some promises and people, contorting reality in the process. He declared NATO no longer obsolete, even though the alliance hasn't changed much since he denigrated it in the 2016 campaign.
