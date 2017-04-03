Bridge to be renamed in honor of Tony Ellis
Republican lawmakers voted last week to override vetoes by Gov. Matt Bevin that would have prevented renaming a local bridge in honor of a Lyon County man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lyon County Herald Ledger Newspaper.
