Bridge to be renamed in honor of Tony...

Bridge to be renamed in honor of Tony Ellis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lyon County Herald Ledger Newspaper

Republican lawmakers voted last week to override vetoes by Gov. Matt Bevin that would have prevented renaming a local bridge in honor of a Lyon County man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lyon County Herald Ledger Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Toyota, Kelly services 3 hr Jon 1
Baby mama (Apr '13) 8 hr dad 15
matt (Dec '09) Tue Noname 14
Toyota Bonuses another slap in the face Tue Garcia Rodriquez 61
Old hair cut place on main Tue Optimus9 1
does anybody know chalen skinner??? (Apr '10) Tue aaa 8
hot blond shell on main Street Mon Lol 8
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Scott County was issued at April 05 at 6:48PM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC