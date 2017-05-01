Big Sandy students tour Toyota plant -

A group of students from the Electrical Technology program at Big Sandy Community and Technical College's Pikeville campus toured the Toyota manufacturing plant in Georgetown on March 27-28. The students, led by Professor Joe Compton, were given a tour by Toyota Team Leader Kenneth Holbrook, a 2011 graduate of BSCTC.

