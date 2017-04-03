Police: Truck Shot At In Lexington

Police: Truck Shot At In Lexington

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Police say that a truck was shot at three times on Woodford Drive in Lexington Thursday. MOUNT STERLING, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ten years to eight years 4 hr Run 8
Toyota Bonuses another slap in the face 5 hr HamBurglar 67
Group Leader- Toyota Tsusho 12 hr TTA 5
Lady at Park 13 hr Two 2
Large retirement coming soon to tmmk 13 hr Gravy 5
Dad & Sons Contracting (Apr '16) 14 hr Mr big 5
Toyota, Kelly services 16 hr josh 2
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Scott County was issued at April 07 at 11:54PM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC