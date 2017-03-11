Officers exhume body of boy who was hit by train almost 100 years ago
The resting place of the boy, who was hit by a train in Georgetown, Kentucky in 1921, is marked only by a tombstone that tragically reads: 'Some mother's boy'. Now, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the FBI hope that DNA evidence will finally identify the victim.
