Officers exhume body of boy who was hit by train almost 100 years ago

Saturday Mar 11

The resting place of the boy, who was hit by a train in Georgetown, Kentucky in 1921, is marked only by a tombstone that tragically reads: 'Some mother's boy'. Now, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the FBI hope that DNA evidence will finally identify the victim.

Georgetown, KY

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,311

