NCAA: Pitino Did Not Adequately Monit...

NCAA: Pitino Did Not Adequately Monitor Program

1 hr ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The NCAA has rejected the University of Louisville's claim that men's basketball coach Rick Pitino adequately monitored the program, concluding that Pitino did not seek routine feedback about activities in a dormitory where a onetime aide arranged for strippers and prostitutes to entertain players and recruits, WDRB in Louisville reports.

