NCAA: Pitino Did Not Adequately Monitor Program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. The NCAA has rejected the University of Louisville's claim that men's basketball coach Rick Pitino adequately monitored the program, concluding that Pitino did not seek routine feedback about activities in a dormitory where a onetime aide arranged for strippers and prostitutes to entertain players and recruits, WDRB in Louisville reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 tmmi bonus
|1 hr
|Sonny
|32
|Foam Johnson Controls
|7 hr
|Bereal
|19
|Wyndamere
|11 hr
|Colin
|21
|who torched Red State Taps?
|11 hr
|GunnerLanhamFag
|1
|people have to pretend you're a bad person
|13 hr
|Woof
|16
|Kelly Services Tmmk (Nov '11)
|14 hr
|JAS
|1,187
|Which are the best subdivisions and homebuilder... (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|Owner
|34
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC