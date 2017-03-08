Body of boy being exhumed 96 years after his mysterious death
The body of a boy who died nearly a century ago in central Kentucky is being exhumed Friday in hopes of identifying him. On April 1, 1921, a teenage boy died when he was struck in the head by a train in Georgetown.
