Body of boy being exhumed 96 years af...

Body of boy being exhumed 96 years after his mysterious death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBS News

The body of a boy who died nearly a century ago in central Kentucky is being exhumed Friday in hopes of identifying him. On April 1, 1921, a teenage boy died when he was struck in the head by a train in Georgetown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tatted girl at Sun Tan City 28 min Sharkbait 16
hot blond shell on main Street 55 min Kelsey 5
Wyndamere 58 min Apartment Manager 14
timmy peak (Oct '14) 2 hr Tims abitch 22
scott co family judge (Mar '14) 6 hr outside looking in 42
Amanda Harrod (Dec '15) 10 hr Wondering 3
how to pass saliva swab drug test (Oct '12) 13 hr Tin Man 85
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC