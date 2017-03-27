Billy Strother guest speaker at K.T. Norris Lectures in Charlottetown
Guest speaker for Maritime Christian College's annual K. T. Norris Lectures will be Billy Strother, from Harmony Christian Church in Georgetown, Ky. Strother will speak on 'Jesus' Resurrection Narratives' from March 7-10 at Sherwood Church of Christ, 9 Lilac Ave., Charlottetown.
