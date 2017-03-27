Billy Strother guest speaker at K.T. ...

Billy Strother guest speaker at K.T. Norris Lectures in Charlottetown

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Guardian

Guest speaker for Maritime Christian College's annual K. T. Norris Lectures will be Billy Strother, from Harmony Christian Church in Georgetown, Ky. Strother will speak on 'Jesus' Resurrection Narratives' from March 7-10 at Sherwood Church of Christ, 9 Lilac Ave., Charlottetown.

Georgetown, KY

