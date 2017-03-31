Big hits send Tigers past CUGEORGETOWN, Ky. - " Kassydi Montgomery...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. Kassydi Montgomery hit a solo homer to score Cumberland's only run, dropping a 5-1 decision to Georgetown College in the opener and the Tigers drove in four runs in the second inning leading them to a 8-3 victory in the nightcap on Friday.
