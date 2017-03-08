Bevin appoints Georgetown circuit judge to appeals court
Bevin appointed Robert G. Johnson to a vacancy in the 5th Appellate District, Division 1. Johnson will serve the remainder of the term. The seat will be on the ballot for the November 2018 elections.
