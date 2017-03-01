US Senate leader: Winners make policy, losers go home
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the American Legion Post 34, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lawrenceburg, Ky. . Geneva Martin, of Cincinnati, shouts as the car containing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., drives by at the American Legion Post 34, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Lawrenceburg, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patricia Putty's Piece of Sh*t Grandson Taylor
|56 min
|Call Me Jim
|165
|does anyone know tasha wray? (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Whocares
|15
|New brewery
|1 hr
|Minnie
|14
|Lisa hart Morgan bias an corrupt what a snake
|2 hr
|dr phil
|10
|Kenneth james lee
|7 hr
|No no
|7
|Who are the gays in gtown
|8 hr
|phil
|5
|Long John Silver's (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|Mystery
|8
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC