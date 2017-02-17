Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old
There are 2 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Wednesday Feb 8, titled Two Indicted In Connection With Death Of 2-Year-Old. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
LEXINGTON, Ky Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of two-year-old Nova Gallman. The two-year-old was struck by a bullet back in December after police say two men fired several shots following an altercation at a home on Kenton Street.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
#1 Thursday Feb 9
This story breaks my heart. If those men are guilty, I hope that they get convicted quickly then get the maximum sentence.
#2 Saturday Feb 11
If the mother's boyfriend wasn't a drug dealer her daughter would still be alive. It's sad but her mom put her at risk by letting her kid be in the vicinity of drug sales. I hope the mother gets charged with neglect and the boyfriend gets hit drug charges in addition to the shooters getting the maximum penalty for the girls murder.
