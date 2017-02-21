Trouble-Plagued Cemetery's Owner Dies Of Heart Attack

GEORGETOWN, Ky The owner of a troubled Scott County cemetery has died of an apparent heart attack, Coroner John Goble said. The Georgetown News-Graphic reports that Dale Allen Shackelford, 58, was found dead in a house at Crestlawn Cemetery by a contract employee Monday, said Goble, who made the death pronouncement about 1 p.m. Shackelford appeared to have been dead since Saturday, Goble said.

