Crews Respond To Fire At Harper's Country Hams

Wednesday Feb 8

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky Several fire departments responded to a fire at a country ham business in Western Kentucky Wednesday morning. A western Kentucky newspaper reports that firefighters spent most of their time working to save a portion of the building not impacted by the fire.

