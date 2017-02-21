Brother Still Searching For His Sister And Nieces
It's been three nights since they were last seen with the girls' father. Police say that man, Derrick Mays Thomas, shot Elizabeth's father and her sister on Friday night before he left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Minix (Oct '15)
|5 min
|Yuck
|6
|Patricia Putty's Piece of Sh*t Grandson Taylor
|24 min
|huh?
|32
|Tmmk to install rotating shifts at beginning of...
|1 hr
|bonk
|23
|victoria estates (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Reality Bites
|104
|Driving on 25
|2 hr
|Grey
|16
|who drives a white dually in georgtown
|2 hr
|Curious
|5
|swl
|6 hr
|Bc I Know
|8
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC