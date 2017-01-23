UK Quality Control Coach Is The New Head Coach At Frederick Douglas
Last season, Landis was a quality control coach at UK working with the defense. Landis was an assistant coach at EKU in 2015 and spent 11 seasons at Georgetown College.
