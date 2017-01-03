Toyota sets plans for Erlanger departure Toyota is winding down its Erlanger operation, moving out about 1,600 jobs throughout 2017. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2iZFcGM ERLANGER - Workforce reduction began Jan. 3 for Toyota's headquarters in Erlanger and will continue through the end of 2018.

