Toyota sets plans for Erlanger departure
Toyota sets plans for Erlanger departure Toyota is winding down its Erlanger operation, moving out about 1,600 jobs throughout 2017. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2iZFcGM ERLANGER - Workforce reduction began Jan. 3 for Toyota's headquarters in Erlanger and will continue through the end of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is this how it ends
|1 hr
|God is good
|8
|tmmk to announce layoffs
|1 hr
|Sonny
|73
|Superintendent Hub also plagiarized his Novembe...
|3 hr
|Central Office
|7
|Nikki Wilson on backpage??
|9 hr
|hmm
|5
|What do you think about Cattleman's Roadhouse???
|17 hr
|Jewbacca
|32
|accident
|Sat
|James
|6
|Drug dealer
|Sat
|I know
|8
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC