State pulling workers out of 31 unemployment offices amid major cuts
The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is pulling its employees out of 31 unemployment centers across Kentucky in an effort to save millions of dollars. Workers with the Office of Employment and Training throughout the state received a notice Tuesday that the cabinet was making drastic changes, shifting its focus to 12 "hubs" in Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg and Somerset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UAW Automakers Hoard More Cash Than Toyota
|28 min
|bonkers
|8
|Aichi forge
|53 min
|oh my
|3
|Spouses
|1 hr
|Thoseyes
|24
|Chris & ashleah bell
|3 hr
|THAT_ONE
|1
|Superintendent Hub
|5 hr
|Outsider
|83
|looking for a friend
|10 hr
|bonkers
|4
|Cute girl in toyota paint cleaning
|12 hr
|Member
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC