Marjorie M. Allen, 84

Marjorie M. Allen, 84

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Jesus stepped down from heaven on January 20, 2017 to bring Marjorie M. Allen to her eternal home. Waiting for her at the golden gates of heaven were her loving parents Isabel and Frank Camara with her two sisters Mildred Owsney and Catherine Robison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foam Johnson Controls 14 min REALLY 9
Gtown stop harbouring RATs snakes fakes!! 2 hr Daniel Burton 14
Suboxone docs 3 hr Sub looker 2
Lisa Morgan, Family court judge (Sep '14) 4 hr One who knows 12
Tmmk to install rotating shifts at beginning of... 4 hr Pathetic 9
Mindy (Hughes) Turner's day in court (Jan '11) 4 hr stfu 29
Superintendent Hub (Jul '16) 5 hr Alumni 113
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC