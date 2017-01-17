LWC Women's basketball remains No. 4 in National rankings
Next: Blue Raider Women's Basketball vs. Georgetown College, at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym 500 E College Street, Georgetown, KY at 5pmCT/6pmET, Thursday, January 19, 2017 By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The NAIA released the third regular season Top-25 Coaches' Poll Tuesday evening and Lindsey Wilson remained at No.4. The Blue Raiders received 227 points in the poll. The Blue Raiders are off to the best start in program history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheaters (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|pop
|13
|Foam Johnson Controls
|6 hr
|Extra Large Package
|7
|Aichi forge
|9 hr
|Aichi
|4
|Superintendent Hub
|10 hr
|Teacher
|101
|The truth about Brent Whitt!!!!!! (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Xbxb
|6
|panhandlers at Walmart!! (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Big Daddy
|43
|curious about aichi forge (Oct '13)
|19 hr
|Cras
|66
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC