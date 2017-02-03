Camry redesigned: a look back at America's top-selling car
Toyota unveiled the eighth-generation Camry at the Detroit auto show Monday, at a time when car buyers in the U.S. are flocking to SUVs. The Camry has worn the crown as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., excluding pickups, for 15 years, offering drivers a reliable ride for getting from one place to another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gods foreknowledge of abortion.
|50 min
|Dave
|35
|Toyota, Kelly Services Drug Test (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Labcoremployeelol
|10
|Illegals, Refugees and Protesters
|9 hr
|Reality
|6
|"spanky" a.k.a. chris johnson
|10 hr
|Cara
|2
|Leggett and platt
|10 hr
|Laughing
|4
|Loretta and chris starve their baby
|11 hr
|You disgust me
|5
|Gtown stop harbouring RATs snakes fakes!!
|15 hr
|Bonk
|10
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC