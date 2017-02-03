Camry redesigned: a look back at Amer...

Camry redesigned: a look back at America's top-selling car

Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Gazette

Toyota unveiled the eighth-generation Camry at the Detroit auto show Monday, at a time when car buyers in the U.S. are flocking to SUVs. The Camry has worn the crown as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., excluding pickups, for 15 years, offering drivers a reliable ride for getting from one place to another.

