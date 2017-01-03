Alphabet Soup Progressing Under Cance...

Alphabet Soup Progressing Under Cancer Treatment

A cutting-edge cancer treatment has helped reduce skin cancer in 1996 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Alphabet Soup, who recently celebrated his 26th birthday at Old Friends Equine retirement home near Georgetown, Ky. The cancer treatment is a vaccine that allows Alphabet Soup's immune system to target the melanoma.

