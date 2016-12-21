Tracking A Rainy Tuesday
Clouds are thickening back up and we're tracking rain from middle Tennessee southward. That rain is heading in our direction and should increase dramatically in coverage before morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superintendent Hub
|8 min
|Hub must go
|32
|Rooster's
|2 hr
|crazy
|10
|Girls Girls Girls
|2 hr
|lol
|2
|Tiffany Stephens
|3 hr
|Old Goat
|3
|24 drug arrests. Who?
|3 hr
|biscuit
|9
|New Principal at Garth
|3 hr
|Employee
|16
|Should Georgetown have a volunteer fire department (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|goober
|28
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC