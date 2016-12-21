Toyota Princeton Names New PresidentMonday, December 5Toyota Motor...
Millie Marshall, who currently runs a Toyota plant in West Virginia, will take over effective January 1. Marshall began her career with Toyota in 1991 in Georgetown, Kentucky.
