Toyota Princeton Names New PresidentMonday, December 5Toyota Motor...

Monday Dec 5

Millie Marshall, who currently runs a Toyota plant in West Virginia, will take over effective January 1. Marshall began her career with Toyota in 1991 in Georgetown, Kentucky.

