There are on the Cincinnati.com story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Toyota lays out timeline for NKY exit. In it, Cincinnati.com reports that:

Toyota lays out timeline for NKY exit Layoffs will start in January as HQ in Erlanger is shut down Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2hGmJ5l Toyota will spend much of 2017 winding down its operation in Erlanger as part of the company's relocation to Texas. In a layoff notice sent to Kentucky officials, Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing said Monday it would shutter its Northern Kentucky headquarters by the end of 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.