Toyota lays out timeline for NKY exit
There are 5 comments on the Cincinnati.com story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Toyota lays out timeline for NKY exit. In it, Cincinnati.com reports that:
Toyota lays out timeline for NKY exit Layoffs will start in January as HQ in Erlanger is shut down Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2hGmJ5l Toyota will spend much of 2017 winding down its operation in Erlanger as part of the company's relocation to Texas. In a layoff notice sent to Kentucky officials, Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing said Monday it would shutter its Northern Kentucky headquarters by the end of 2017.
United States
#1 Wednesday Dec 14
oh [email protected]! guess i look stupid
#2 Wednesday Dec 14
You know nobody is being layed off, period! That's an error being made by Cincinnati.com . WLEX made the same mistake yesterday, and corrected their error when alerted to it. You well know that Northern Kentucky employees either went to Plano or came here. However, the company is required by law to issue a WARN notice, which is confusing the media. Your lying about the facts doesn't improve your credibility.
In 1979, there were 1,500,000 UAW member, today there are 400,000. I think it's pretty clear who's getting layed off.
#3 Wednesday Dec 14
you mean they were offered jobs at other plants just like the uaw does? cool. tmmk used to employ 10% temps in 1991 now they are made up of approx 50% temps. guess we know how they hide laying off employees.Ã°ÂŸÂ˜Âƒ
#4 Wednesday Dec 14
you dont seem to mind making good wages off the backs of the uaw workers that paved the way for you to earn it! let the uaw go under and then you will see how much toyota really appreciates you! you will be making micky D bucks
#5 Wednesday Dec 14
Plantwide, there are 20-30 percent temporary workers. And you well know that any temp who shows up on time and does his job will get hired on permanent. You're telling baldfaced lies.
