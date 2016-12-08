President-Elect Nominates Oklahoma Attorney General to Head EPA
On December 8, 2016, President-Elect Donald Trump confirmed his intention to nominate Oklahoma Attorney General E. Scott Pruitt to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency . Rumors about Mr. Pruitt's nomination have been circulating for some time, but his nomination was confirmed via a Facebook post.
