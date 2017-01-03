Man Arrested After Standoff In Georgetown
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky Deputies say that a man has been arrested after a standoff situation that happened Wednesday morning at Lakeside Court. Neighbors tell LEX 18 that the incident started when 37-year-old Brent Feck went door-to-door knocking frantically.
