Church Donates Car To Harrison Co. Fa...

Church Donates Car To Harrison Co. Family

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky After years without a car, a single mother in Georgetown got her own Christmas miracle Thursday afternoon. Volunteers at Journey Church say that after months of raising money, they fixed up an old 2002 Chevy Blazer for Leslie Garner and her two children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bojangles 34 min Donut 23
mobile patrol 41 min ChocDonut 3
hub must go!!!!!! 52 min Parent 16
Why does UAW support and fund abortion groups? 53 min Dontfeedthebears 14
Superintendent Hub 1 hr Know Him to Well 52
223 Maddox Street 1 hr citizen 14
aka bebe (Mar '14) 4 hr Riseen 14
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Georgetown, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC